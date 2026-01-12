Gross banks’ assets rise 0.8% to AED5,251.9 billion by November 2025

ABU DHABI, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) revealed that gross banks’ assets, increased by 0.8 percent from AED5,208.8 billion at the end of October 2025 to AED5,251.9 billion at the end of November 2025.

In the Monetary & Banking Developments - November 2025 report, issued by the CBUAE on Monday, the Bank said that the gross credit increased by 0.7 percent from AED2,515.2 billion at the end of October 2025 to AED2,532.9 billion at the end of November 2025.

Gross credit increased due to the combined growth in domestic credit by AED9.0 billion and in foreign credit by AED8.7 billion.

The growth in domestic credit was due to the increases in credit to the; government sector by 2.6 percent, in the private sector by 0.4 percent, and in credit to the non-banking financial institutions by 3.6 percent overshadowing the decrease in credit to the public sector (government-related entities) by 1.0 percent.

Banks’ deposits increased by 1.0 percent, from AED3,203.6 billion at the end of October 2025 to AED3,236.6 billion at the end of November 2025. The increase in banks’ deposits was driven by the growth in resident deposits by 1.4 percent, reaching AED2,971.2 billion, while non- resident deposits decreased by 2.4 percent, at AED265.4 billion.

Within the resident deposits; government sector deposits increased by 0.6 percent, reaching AED439.2 billion, private sector deposits increased by 1.2 percent reaching 2,187.3 billion, government-related entities deposits increased by 3.0 percent reaching AED282.7 billion, and non-banking financial institutions deposits increased by 3.3 percent reaching AED62.0 billion, at the end of November 2025.

The monetary base increased by 1.7 percent, from AED836.1 billion at the end of October 2025 to AED850.1 billion at the end of November 2025.

The increase in the monetary base was driven by the growth in: reserve account by 21.5 percent, in currency issued by 2.6 percent, in monetary bills & Islamic certificates of deposit by 8.8 percent, overshadowing the decrease in banks & OFCs current accounts & overnight deposits of banks at CBUAE by 37.3 percent.

The Central Bank also announced a decrease in money supply aggregate M1 by 1.7 percent, from AED1,065.9 billion at the end of October 2025 to AED1,048.1 billion at the end of November 2025. The decrease was due to a decrease in monetary deposits by 2.3 percent overriding the increase in currency in circulation outside banks by 2.2 percent.

The money supply aggregate M2 increased by 1.5 percent, from AED2,628.9 billion at the end of October 2025 to AED2,669.3 billion at the end of November 2025. M2 increased due to AED58.2 billion growth in Quasi-Monetary Deposits.

Money supply aggregate M3 also increased by 1.5 percent, from AED3,167.3 billion at the end of October 2025 to AED3,216.3 billion at the end of November 2025. M3 increased due to an increase in M2, amplified by AED8.6 billion increase in government deposits.