SCAD among Abu Dhabi’s top entities in Customer Experience Institutional Maturity Assessment

ABU DHABI, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD) has been recognised among Abu Dhabi’s top 10 government entities after achieving the Excellence level, the highest category within the Customer Experience Institutional Maturity Assessment conducted by the Department of Government Enablement.

The assessment measures how government entities and companies embed customer experience principles within their institutional practices, including strategic direction, service design, development, and delivery. Attaining the Excellence level reflects a high degree of Customer Experience Institutional Maturity and the effective integration of customer-focused practices across organisational operations.

Abdulla Gharib Alqemzi, Director-General of the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, said, “Customer experience at SCAD is not about interfaces or services in isolation. It is about how clearly, reliably, and responsibly data serves decision makers and the public.

Reaching the Excellence level reflects disciplined execution, strong governance, and a culture that treats user trust as a core asset. This recognition also reinforces SCAD’s role in enabling an AI Native Government where data, intelligence, and human centric work together to deliver measurable impact for Abu Dhabi.”

In this context, Saeed Al Mulla, Director-General of Customer Experience Affairs at the Department of Government Enablement, said, “The Abu Dhabi Customer Experience Institutional Maturity Assessment is a foundational tool for evaluating how government entities and companies embed customer experience within their institutional practices. It aligns entities’ transformation efforts with the Emirate’s strategic priorities and promotes high-quality standards for customer experience across the entire ecosystem.

Over the past four years of implementing the maturity assessment, we have followed a structured approach that combines self-assessment, independent expert validation, and actionable feedback. The program enables entities to identify strengths and areas for improvement, empowering them to translate strategy into exceptional services and life moments. The maturity assessment embeds customer experience as a core institutional capability that drives better outcomes for the public and advances Abu Dhabi’s vision of Effortless Customer Experiences.”

SCAD’s achievement reinforces its alignment with the Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience agenda, led by the Department of Government Enablement, and contributes to Abu Dhabi’s broader Government Excellence vision.

By combining advanced technology with human-centred design, SCAD supports the emirate’s ambition to become the world’s first AI-native government, setting new global benchmarks for innovation, service excellence, and customer satisfaction.

Through its continuous commitment to excellence and innovation, SCAD remains a vital contributor to Abu Dhabi’s transformation journey, empowering the government ecosystem with reliable data, intelligent systems, and user-focused service delivery that elevate efficiency and strengthen public trust.