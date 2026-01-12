Snowfall disrupts Moscow as city services work to clear streets

MOSCOW, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- City services in Moscow continued snow-clearing operations after heavy snowfall hit the Russian capital, with crews working to clear roads and pavements across the city, according to Viory.

Footage showed snow-clearing vehicles operating in several areas, while residents and tourists walked along snow-covered central streets.

According to the Fobos weather centre, a significant share of the month’s snowfall fell within a single day. Leading specialist Yevgeni Tishkovets said that 42 percent of the January average was recorded in 24 hours.

Tishkovets said that on 9th January a 1976 record was broken, with 12.9 millimetres of precipitation recorded in the capital — one millimetre short of matching the all-time daily January record, which has stood since 1970. He added that Moscow had not seen such heavy snowfall in mid-winter for 56 years.

Weather conditions in the Moscow region remain affected by the weakening Cyclone Frances.