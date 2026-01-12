UAE strategic partner in supporting food security regionally, globally: FAO

DUBAI, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulhakim Elwaer, Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for the Near East and North Africa of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), said that the organisation views the UAE as a strategic international partner in supporting food security at both the regional and global levels.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Elwaer said that the UAE’s adoption of the National Food Security Strategy 2051 reflects this approach, as it focuses on strengthening sustainable local production, improving supply chain efficiency, reducing food loss and waste, and enhancing preparedness to confront future shocks and crises, thereby reinforcing the long-term stability of food systems.

He noted that the UAE’s role goes beyond the national dimension to encompass regional and international levels, through supporting global dialogue on food systems transformation and hosting specialised international platforms, including Global Food Week 2025 in Abu Dhabi. This, he said, underscores the country’s commitment to multilateral action and to building solutions based on partnerships and knowledge exchange.

Elwaer emphasised that this balance between advanced national policies and constructive international engagement enhances the UAE’s role as a reliable partner in supporting the stability of food systems, particularly in regions most affected by crises.

He added that the partnership between FAO and the UAE is distinguished by the integration of technical and institutional roles alongside financial support, with a focus on capacity building, knowledge transfer, and the development of regulatory frameworks, ensuring sustainable impact over the medium and long term.

In this context, he highlighted the ongoing cooperation between FAO and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in organising a regional dialogue on food safety in Dubai, which has contributed to strengthening the exchange of expertise and building advanced regulatory systems in line with international standards.