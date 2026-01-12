Energy transition technologies to open new opportunities for global energy systems, IRENA report finds

ABU DHABI, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- While no “one-size-fits-all” solution exists, systemic innovation can transform the future of energy systems, a new report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) finds.

Released during a Ministerial Dialogue on the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) at IRENA’s Assembly, the Innovation landscape for sustainable development powered by renewables shows transformation happens when technological innovation is woven together with innovation in policy, regulation, market design, system operation and business models.

The report spotlights 40 innovations, from AI and digital applications to solutions for modernising grids through smarter planning and off-grid solutions, as well as new business models. It concludes that a systemic, integrated approach can deliver resilient power systems, broaden energy access, ensure affordability, and realise the full promise of the energy transition.

Today’s report is the third in the series of Innovation Landscape reports by IRENA highlighting emerging solutions to enhance the impact of renewables across energy systems and economies globally.

“The question isn't whether we can transform our energy system”, Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA said, “it’s whether we will seize the moment to do it in a holistic way, benefitting all. The energy transition is not only about availability of technology, but also about solutions which deliver social justice. With today’s report we call for a systemic innovation approach and guide policymakers with a toolkit to formulate tailored solutions.”

Renewable technologies are the cheapest source of electricity in most regions. The combination of cost-competitive renewables and the decentralised nature of many innovations puts universal access to electricity and resilience of power systems within reach for a just transition and economic development in emerging markets and developing economies.