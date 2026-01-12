RAK Ruler directs preparation of 'Saqr Humanitarian Ship' to support Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) --H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has directed the preparation of the Saqr Humanitarian Ship, loaded with humanitarian and relief aid designated for the people of the Gaza Strip.

The initiative is being closely followed up by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation, as part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, and in cooperation with the Foundation.

The directive comes within the framework of the UAE’s deeply rooted humanitarian approach and its leadership’s keenness to extend support and assistance to the fraternal Palestinian people, alleviate the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip, and back relief efforts by providing essential needs to the most affected groups.

The Foundation, in coordination with the relevant authorities, is working to equip the ship with a shipment of diverse humanitarian aid, including food supplies and necessities, in preparation for delivery to the Gaza Strip as part of the UAE’s integrated humanitarian action system.

This initiative embodies the pioneering humanitarian role of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and the integration of national efforts within Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, reflecting the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting humanitarian causes and standing by affected peoples under all circumstances.