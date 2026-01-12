FNC, Israel's minister of education discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), met today in Abu Dhabi with Yoav Kisch, Minister of Education of the State of Israel.

The meeting, attended by Sara Mohammed Falaknaz, FNC member, and Yossi Avrahem Shelley, Ambassador of the State of Israel to the UAE, discussed ways to enhance bilateral and parliamentary cooperation across various fields, particularly in the education sector.

Discussions also focused on mechanisms to develop academic partnerships, especially in scientific research and innovation, while underscoring the importance of exchanging best practices and expertise in education to support the knowledge-based economy and advance all levels of sustainable development.

Both sides stressed the importance of the optimal use of modern technologies in scientific research and development, as well as supporting joint scientific initiatives, with technology and artificial intelligence identified as two key pillars of development.

They also emphasised strengthening cooperation, communication, and closer ties among societies, reflecting positively on the achievement of rapid development and progress across various fields, in addition to the role of modern technologies in enhancing the competitiveness of educational institutions and delivering qualitative outcomes across all scientific disciplines.