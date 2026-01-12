Abu Dhabi to host inaugural Middle East edition of Shoptalk Luxe

ABU DHABI, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi will host the inaugural Middle East edition of Shoptalk Luxe in January 2026, bringing one of the world’s most influential platforms for luxury retail to the UAE capital for the first time. The event taking place at the Emirates Palace will welcome more than 2,000 senior decision-makers and over 170 global speakers, including keynote appearances by Vera Wang, Marco Parsiegla, CEO of Amouage, Daniel Grieder, CEO of Hugo Boss, Philippe Zuber, CEO of Kerzner International, Michael Ward, Managing Director of Harrods, and more.

They will join a wider roster of industry-defining figures, including, Julia Goddard, CEO of Harvey Nichols, Alexis Mourot, CEO of Christian Louboutin, and Mahak Sharma, Search & Commerce Product Partnerships of OpenAI.

Their sessions will offer bold perspectives on reinvention, creativity, digital acceleration, and the evolving values of luxury consumers, placing Abu Dhabi at the centre of the international conversation shaping the future of luxury, fashion and elevated consumer experiences.

Part of the globally recognised Shoptalk series, Shoptalk Luxe launches in Abu Dhabi in strategic collaboration with Abu Dhabi Retail. The debut reflects Abu Dhabi’s growing stature as a global hub where culture, commerce and creativity converge, and where international brands increasingly engage sophisticated consumers, regional markets and long-term growth opportunities. Supported by a strong economic foundation, a discerning internationally minded consumer base, and world-class cultural institutions such as Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Zayed National Museum as well as the forthcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, the emirate offers a compelling environment for luxury brands seeking meaningful engagement and long-term presence.

The Shoptalk Luxe agenda is built collaboratively with the industry, ensuring every session is shaped by real challenges, real expertise, and real priorities. These insights directly inform the five themes that underpin the Shoptalk Luxe programme:

• Delivering value beyond product ownership examines services, experiences, and communities that sit around the product itself.

• Deepening consumer relationships explores new ways to build loyalty and long-term value.

• Redefining online and offline experiences looks at how physical and digital touchpoints create seamless, elevated journeys.

• Elevating search and discovery focus on how to connect brands to customers.

• Driving excellence through leadership highlights how to organise, empower, and inspire teams.

Together, these themes create practical, honest discussions on how to stay relevant, grow, and serve the next generation of luxury customers.

Shoptalk Luxe will also facilitate structured, high-value connections through its curated Meetup platform, enabling more than 20,000 targeted meetings between brands, investors and technology partners. Over 80 sponsors and solution providers including leading regional and global brands such as Shopify, eBay and Snapchat are expected to participate, showcasing innovations across personalisation, omnichannel strategy, artificial intelligence and the technologies shaping the future of luxury retail.

Zia Daniell Wigder, Global President, Shoptalk, added, “Shoptalk Luxe is a catalyst uniting the global luxury community to address what’s next for the industry. By convening leaders in Abu Dhabi, we are creating a platform for practical insight and collaboration, ensuring attendees leave with ideas they can apply as the industry continues to evolve.”

Shoptalk Luxe marks a defining moment for Abu Dhabi’s role in the global luxury landscape. The event underscores the emirate’s growing influence as a destination where strategic dialogue, creative exchange and commercial ambition intersect. As luxury brands and leaders look ahead, Abu Dhabi is increasingly recognised not only as a place to gather, but as a place to shape the future of the industry.