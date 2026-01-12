2,100 exhibiting companies, brands to take part in World of Coffee Dubai 2026

DUBAI, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- World of Coffee Dubai 2026 is set to open its doors to coffee industry leaders and professionals from 18 to 20 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre, delivering its largest and most diverse fifth edition to date. Over three dynamic days, the event will bring together more than 2,100 exhibiting companies and brands from the global specialty coffee community, welcoming professionals across the entire value chain—from producers, roasters, and traders to coffee equipment and machinery manufacturers and distributors, café operators, hospitality leaders, and industry organisations from 78 countries.

The exhibition serves as a unified platform for trade, knowledge exchange, innovation discovery, and professional competitions that spotlight the highest standards of quality and skill within the specialty coffee sector.

World of Coffee Dubai is organised by DXB LIVE, the event management and experiential services arm of Dubai World Trade Centre, in partnership with the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA). Spanning 20,000 square metres of exhibition space, the event also highlights Dubai’s growing role as a global hub for coffee trade. With the participation of 76 of the world’s leading green coffee producers, the exhibition further reinforces the emirate’s position as a strategic gateway connecting producing origins with high-growth consumer markets and international trade centres.

World of Coffee Dubai 2026 offers visitors a fully integrated experience spanning every stage of the specialty coffee industry. Key zones and features include Roasters Village, Producers’ Village, Cupping Rooms, and the Brew & Espresso Bar, providing direct engagement with leading global brands and producers from origin countries, alongside tastings and hands-on professional sessions. Dedicated technology zones will showcase the latest innovations in roasting and brewing systems, automation, and sustainability-led solutions, reflecting the future direction of the global specialty coffee industry.

Competitions remain a core pillar of World of Coffee Dubai’s programme, with the return of the UAE National Championships, where baristas and latte art professionals compete for national titles, alongside the Roasting Championship, which highlights technical precision and consistency at the highest level.

The 2026 edition will also host the Cezve/Ibrik World Championship, celebrating one of the world’s oldest coffee preparation methods, deeply rooted in Middle Eastern and Turkish coffee culture. The competition focuses on technique, flavour balance, and storytelling, offering a platform where heritage is evaluated through modern specialty coffee standards.

Commercial activity continues throughout the three days of the exhibition, anchored by the Dubai Coffee Auction programme. The schedule includes the Dubai Coffee Equipment Auction on 18 January, the Microlot Auction featuring high-scoring specialty coffee selections on 19 January, and the Exhibitors’ Coffee Auction on 20 January.

Together, these auctions provide a transparent platform for price discovery and international buyer participation. Designed to serve diverse segments of the coffee community—from equipment and innovation to premium specialty coffee—the three-auction format enhances global visibility and market access for both brands and producers.

Khalid Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of DXB LIVE, said, “World of Coffee Dubai has evolved from a trade exhibition into a central platform supporting the global coffee economy. The 2026 edition reflects the maturity of the event hosted in Dubai, where producers, technology leaders, traders, brand owners, and café operators come together to exchange expertise, engage in dialogue, and conclude partnerships. What truly distinguishes the fifth edition is the scale and momentum of its championship and auction programmes, designed to generate tangible commercial and cultural value.”

Shouq Bin Redha, Exhibition Director, added, “World of Coffee Dubai plays an important role in advancing the specialty coffee sector in the region. By bringing together global standards, education, and trade in direct dialogue with a fast-growing market, the event supports professional development and strengthens the UAE’s position within the international specialty coffee community.”

Registration remains open for visitors, media, and industry professionals, with full programme details and media accreditation now available.

World of Coffee Dubai 2026 will take place from 18 to 20 January 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, across Za’abeel Halls 1, 4, 5, and 6, from 10:00am to 6:00pm daily.