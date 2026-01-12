Shopping, adventure, leisure destinations in Fujairah: Tourism embraced by mountains

ABU DHABI, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The emirate of Fujairah retains its distinctive tourism charm, blending relaxation along the turquoise beaches stretching across the Gulf of Oman with adventure amid the towering Hajar Mountains, alongside global shopping destinations, traditional markets, and historic landmarks including ancient forts and castles.

In recent years, Fujairah has witnessed notable development in the tourism and hospitality sector, shaped by ambitious strategic plans aimed at developing the emirate’s resources and elevating service standards across commercial, industrial, tourism, and agricultural sectors. This progress has been complemented by a diverse calendar of seasonal events and promotions that strengthen Fujairah’s tourism identity.

At the same time, a wide range of entrepreneurial projects and startups operating in the tourism sector have contributed to advancing government objectives by delivering innovative tourism services and products. These efforts support sector growth, attract more local and international visitors, and increase hotel occupancy rates, benefiting from flexible regulations and government support to deliver a tourism offering that reflects the emirate’s natural beauty and aligns with the UAE’s broader development goals.

The sixth edition of the World’s Coolest Winter campaign, launched under the slogan “Our winter is entrepreneurial,” and implemented by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism in cooperation with relevant tourism, culture, and heritage entities across the UAE, is keen to highlight the strategic role of creative ideas and projects in supporting the tourism sector and encouraging further investment across all emirates.

Strategic Plan

Highlighting Fujairah’s tourism sector was identified as a core pillar of the Fujairah Government’s Fujairah Plan 2026, launched in 2023. The plan introduced new tourism concepts, including adventure tourism, which has become a rapidly growing global segment attracting increasing international interest and support from global tourism organisations. The establishment of the Fujairah Adventures Center reflects the emirate’s commitment to developing adventure tourism through specialised events and by joining international adventure sports organisations and associations, with the aim of positioning Fujairah as a leading global destination in this field.

One of the key objectives of Fujairah Plan 2026 is to create distinctive tourism destinations with a unique character and to promote domestic tourism by transforming local farms into sustainable tourism destinations through agritourism. This approach encourages visitors to explore farming experiences, agricultural practices, plant cultivation techniques, and animal husbandry, while supporting local production through an integrated tourism experience that reflects the social and cultural heritage of Fujairah and the UAE as a whole.

In the cultural tourism domain, international cultural events and festivals play a vital role in strengthening human connections between nations. This is supported by the development of cultural attractions such as museums, heritage sites, archaeological landmarks, and religious sites across Fujairah, transforming them into sustainable tourism destinations. In parallel, services along key waterfront areas are being enhanced to create fully integrated tourism landmarks for visitors.

The opening of Fujairah Adventure Park, nestled among towering mountain ranges, has attracted mountain sports enthusiasts eager to experience cycling challenge platforms on tracks designed for beginners, professionals, advanced riders, and children, supported by tailored training and qualification programs. Activities at the Fujairah Adventures Center, established in 2017, have also witnessed growing demand, particularly for camping experiences that attract families, individuals, and international companies.

The center operates in coordination with the Fujairah Environment Authority to ensure campers adhere to safety procedures, especially in mountainous and valley areas during the winter season. It has also developed mountain trails and camping sites across various areas of Fujairah, while supporting the establishment of commercial companies operating in adventure tourism. The center features 15 mountain trails and organises activities such as hiking, mountain biking, and eco-friendly camping platforms within the park.

The centre was awarded Best Leading Tourism Destination in the Middle East 2025 for its innovative Fujairah Adventure Park project during the 32nd edition of the World Travel Awards, recently held in Dubai. The park offers more than 10 innovative adventure activities, including ziplining and the giant swing, and hosts international championships across various adventure sports, marking a qualitative leap in strengthening Fujairah’s position as a preferred regional and global destination for active tourism and unique experiences.

In addition, hiking activities attracted more than 12,000 visitors during the previous season, underscoring the importance of mountain trails as sustainable destinations that enhance eco-tourism and support the local economy.

Alongside the appeal of adventure tourism and the natural beauty of Fujairah’s mountains, the emirate has focused on attracting leading global hotel and resort brands to complete its tourism ecosystem. The number of hotels, resorts, and hotel apartments in Fujairah has exceeded 40 establishments, featuring a diverse mix of local and international brands. The increase in hotel room capacity, particularly in the five- and four-star categories in recent years, has strengthened the tourism sector and attracted visitors from around the world seeking Fujairah’s unique natural environment.

The emirate offers luxury hotels for premium travelers, alongside budget-friendly accommodation options, contributing to significantly higher occupancy rates. Hotels and resorts play a central role in tourism promotion by providing integrated accommodation and services, marketing Fujairah through partnerships with tourism authorities, showcasing local attractions, and delivering unique experiences through promotional campaigns—supporting the local economy and attracting more domestic and international visitors.

Several hotels are located within five minutes of Fujairah International Airport and in close proximity to major attractions such as Fujairah Fort, Fujairah Museum, and the Ottoman Mosque.

In recent years, the number of shopping centers in Fujairah has grown noticeably, alongside an increase in entertainment facilities. Many restaurants have also opened new branches in the emirate, further enhancing its appeal. Fujairah offers a diverse selection of restaurants and cafés catering to all tastes.

The recent opening of Umbrella Beach represents a significant addition to the emirate’s waterfront. This ambitious project features retail outlets, restaurants, cafés, entertainment facilities, water activities, and sports attractions, showcasing investor creativity in delivering memorable shopping and leisure experiences.

These modern shopping destinations coexist with traditional markets, most notably Friday Market, nestled among the mountains in a rainfall-rich area, and Fujairah Popular Market, which attracts visitors year-round with its diverse products and heritage character.

Traditional markets serve as open-air platforms for investors offering affordable products, popular goods, and handcrafted items that reflect local expertise and traditional craftsmanship. They also play a role in showcasing creative handicrafts and handmade products found across the emirate, alongside abundant local produce such as fruits and vegetables harvested from local farms, as well as locally made pottery.