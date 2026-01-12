21st edition of 'SteelFab 2026' opens with participation from over 600 brands from 35 countries

SHARJAH, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman for Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, inaugurated on Monday, the 21st edition of SteelFab, the Middle East and North Africa’s largest exhibition for the metalworking and steel fabrication industries.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition will run until 15th January, bringing together more than 600 leading local and international brands, with 350 exhibitors from 35 countries. Spanning 25,000 square metres, SteelFab 2026 showcases cutting-edge innovations and technologies shaping the future of the steel and metalworking sector.

Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi conducted an official tour of the exhibition and engaged with local and international exhibitors and corporate representatives. He received briefings on product portfolios and modern technologies applied in the steel and iron industry.

The tour highlighted advanced innovations in steel fabrication and metalworking technologies presented by global industry leaders based in the UAE, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Turkey, India, Taiwan, and Thailand, alongside prominent regional and local enterprises.

Accompanying Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi on his tour was Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Expo Centre Sharjah; and Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI; along with SCCI board members.

Also present were Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah; Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) and the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone); in addition to senior government officials, official figures, and steel industry key stakeholders.

Following the tour, Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi praised the efforts of the Sharjah Chamber and Expo Centre Sharjah in advancing SteelFab exhibition, highlighting its strong standing among leading specialised global trade events.

He emphasised Sharjah’s growing position as a leading destination for hosting high-profile global trade fairs and exhibitions, and underscored Expo Centre Sharjah’s capability to attract top global players in metalworking industry.

Sheikh Khaled Al Qasimi added that SteelFab is as a vital platform that provides metal-forming manufacturers and suppliers with a strategic gateway to expand their presence and penetrate key markets in the Middle East and North Africa.

For his part, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais remarked that metalworking and steel fabrication industries play a pivotal role in the UAE economy, serving as a core driver of supply chains in construction, manufacturing, and energy.

“SteelFab is a key annual exhibition dedicated to the metalworking sector and a strategic marketplace that brings together industry leaders, including iron and steel manufacturers, suppliers, and investors, while enabling long-term commercial partnerships beyond the exhibition period,” he added.

Al Owais further noted that the continued growth in SteelFab’s exhibitor and visitor participation demonstrates growing market confidence in the UAE’s position as a leading regional hub for both manufacturing businesses and specialised exhibitions.

Meanwhile, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa underscored the exhibition’s significance as a strategic platform for metal fabrication companies to conduct deals, exchange expertise, and build strategic partnerships with global industry leaders.

He stated the SteelFab exhibition facilitates integration between local manufacturers into global supply chains, creating scalable growth opportunities and broader market access, while also reinforcing national efforts to strengthen the UAE’s industrial economy.

This year’s edition attracts leading global companies specialising in cutting, forming, and welding technologies, alongside regional manufacturers, offering access to a broad portfolio of advanced machinery and industrial solutions.

Exhibits include next-generation steel production equipment, modern metal forming technologies, low-cost laser cutting systems, and AI- powered manufacturing robots, supported by live demonstrations that showcase operational performance and efficiency.

The exhibition also hosts a welding competition, reinforcing skills development and professional excellence in precision manufacturing within the industrial ecosystem.

SteelFab 2026 hosts a series of structured B2B meetings sponsored by “Alaa Al-Din” with high-level panels and expert-led discussions involving leading local and international industry stakeholders. The sessions address strategic themes such as the future of the iron and steel sector, sustainability frameworks, shifts in steel and structural steel markets, and recent global trends influencing industry performance and investment decisions.