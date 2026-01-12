Zayed Authority for People of Determination launches awareness workshops for 'Together We Begin' initiative

AL AIN, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination has commenced the implementation of a series of community awareness workshops under the “Together We Begin” initiative, aimed at enhancing awareness of the importance of early intervention and early detection of disabilities. The initiative is being delivered in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Majlis, under the Citizens and Community Affairs Office at the Presidential Court, across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region. This comes as part of completing the project’s awareness pathway adopted by the Authority in support of national efforts to improve children’s quality of life and wellbeing.

The first awareness session was launched at Al Qou’ Majlis in the city of Al Qou’ – Al Ain, in the presence of Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Director-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; Asaad Hawas, Director of the Projects Office; and Latifa Al Khiyaili, Director of Project Monitoring and Management at the Authority, alongside a number of specialists and community members. The session addressed awareness themes focusing on the importance of early identification of disability indicators and its role in improving rehabilitation opportunities, inclusion, and quality of life for children and their families.

Titled “Together We Begin… for Early Intervention and Disability Detection,” the session focused on raising community awareness of the concept of early intervention, introducing families to comprehensive assessment mechanisms, and empowering them to take timely and appropriate steps when developmental indicators are observed in their children.

The session included a lecture entitled “Early Intervention,” delivered by Ghadeer Al Otaibi, Senior Social Worker at Zayed Authority for People of Determination. She highlighted the importance of early recognition of initial disability indicators, comprehensive assessment mechanisms, and available intervention and support pathways for families.

In this context, Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan emphasised the importance of community awareness of the UAE’s approved Disability Classification Guide, as a unified national reference that aims to regulate and classify disability categories according to precise scientific standards, ensuring consistency in concepts and terminology among relevant entities.

He explained that dedicating a component within the awareness workshops to explaining the Disability Classification Guide enables families to distinguish between typical developmental variations and indicators that require assessment and early intervention. It also supports sound planning of educational, rehabilitative, health, and social services, contributes to building accurate databases that enhance quality of life, and advances full inclusion and empowerment—aligned with the UAE’s vision of fostering an inclusive society that leaves no one behind.

He further affirmed that delivering awareness workshops in community majlis reflects the Authority’s commitment to directly reaching families within their community environments and embedding a culture of early intervention as a shared responsibility among families, communities, and institutions. He noted that the “Together We Begin” initiative represents a genuine investment in the future of children and their families, given the opportunities early intervention provides for improved development and inclusion, and for mitigating psychological, social, and economic challenges in later stages.

He also commended the role of Abu Dhabi Majlis and all partner entities supporting the initiative, confirming the continuation of the awareness workshop series across several community majlis in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, and the Al Dhafra Region, including Mazyed Majlis, Al Rahba Majlis, Mohammed Al Falahi Al Yassi Majlis in Al Marfa, Madinat Zayed Majlis, and Khalifa City Majlis, to ensure the awareness messages reach the widest possible segment of families.

These workshops form part of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to promote a culture of prevention and early intervention, and to enhance community awareness of their positive impact in reducing future costs associated with long-term care, education, and treatment, while supporting opportunities for social and economic inclusion.

The “Together We Begin” initiative is one of the key national projects adopted by Zayed Authority for People of Determination to strengthen the early intervention ecosystem. It aims to provide comprehensive services to monitor developmental indicators for children from birth to eight years of age, guide families toward early intervention to address any developmental delays, and recognize families as the primary partners in the journey of identification and rehabilitation. The initiative empowers families with the knowledge and tools needed to address developmental challenges early, thereby reducing the future impact of disability, enhancing opportunities for social, educational, and employment inclusion, and supporting sustainable social investment in human capital development.