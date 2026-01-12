63 teams from 16 Arab nations to compete in 9 games at 8th edition of Arab Women Sports Tournament

SHARJAH, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, the eighth edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST 2026) will host 63 teams from 16 Arab nations from February 2 to 12. The sportswomen and athletes will compete across nine individual and team sports.

The sports programme includes basketball, volleyball (officially approved by the International Volleyball Federation), table tennis, fencing, athletics, shooting, archery, and also feature two newly introduced categories - taekwondo (G1 international classification) and rowing. Teams from Jordan, Bahrain, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Somalia, Iraq, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Egypt, Morocco, and the UAE are participating this year.

AWST is the only tournament of its kind in the Arab world, uniting multiple women’s sports on a single competitive platform. Organised with the endorsement of the League of Arab States and under the umbrella of the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees, the tournament has been hosted by Sharjah since 2012, and benefits from the direct guidance and support of Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi.

During the tournament, competitions and training sessions will be staged across 10 sports venues in three cities within Sharjah. Venues include the Sharjah Women’s Olympic Centre; the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club in Al Qulayaa; Al Thiqa Club for the Disabled; Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club; Al Hamriyah Cultural and Sports Club; Al Qarayen Children’s Centre; Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled; Al Batayih Cultural and Sports Club; Al Riqa Children’s Centre; and Al Hamriyah Beach.

Details of the upcoming 8th edition were shared during a press conference held at the Sharjah Women’s Olympic Centre in the presence of Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of AWST Higher Organising Committee; Hanan Al Mahmoud, Vice Chairperson of the AWST Higher Organising Committee and Head of the Executive Committee; and Moza Al Shamsi, Director of the Tournament.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council and strategic partner of AWST, and Dr. Abdelrahman Bin Taliah‏, Director Corporate and Executive Affairs at Air Arabia, the official carrier of AWST, alongside representatives of leading UAE sports bodies, including the National Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Sport. The conference was further attended by sports federations participating in the tournament’s eighth edition, chairpersons and board members of clubs hosting competitions and training sessions, as well as strategic partners, sponsors, and media representatives.

The press conference also marked the launch of the official anthem of the eighth edition, titled “Arab Women”. It is a collaborative artistic production featuring celebrated local singer Hussain Al Jassmi, with music composed by Fayez Al Saeed, and lyrics written by poet Dr. Abdul Salam Al Hammadi.

In his keynote, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi said, “Over the years, the tournament has bolstered its role as an extension of Sharjah’s developmental project, established and nurtured by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who consistently emphasises the role of sport within society, particularly among youth, in instilling national values, developing talent, and preparing future generations.”

He added, “Since its launch in 2012 under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, AWST has served as a practical model of sport as a tool for community development and women’s empowerment. Founded upon Her Highness’s vision of sport as a space for connection and opportunity, the tournament has provided a dedicated Arab platform to celebrate gifted female athletes and showcase their inspiring journeys at regional and international levels, reinforcing Sharjah’s status as an Arab hub for building confidence, capability, and competitive women’s sporting role models.”

“The tournament has contributed to the steady advancement of Arab women’s sport, reflected in the increased presence of Arab sportswomen on international podiums and the growing strength of women’s clubs as sustainable institutions capable of developing future female sports leaders,” he concluded.

For her part, Hanan Al Mahmoud said, “AWST has evolved into a leading platform for sporting excellence and a unifying Arab space for elite athletes. It embodies the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi for fair competition grounded in sportsmanship, a shared Arab identity, and the belief that every participant is a true partner in this journey.”

Commenting on the approved sports, she added, “This edition marks a new phase in AWST’s growth with the introduction of taekwondo under the international G1 classification and the addition of rowing, expanding competitive opportunities for clubs and athletes. We also confirm the official approval of the volleyball competitions by the International Volleyball Federation, further aligning the tournament with recognised international regulations and competition standards.”

Al Mahmoud revealed that, as part of integrating sports and knowledge, the tournament will coincide with the second edition of the international scientific sports conference “Excel”, organised by the Sharjah Women Sports Foundation under the theme “Integrating Movement into Education.” The conference runs in parallel with the tournament, offering specialised academic insight that supports the long-term development of women’s sports.

She noted that the conference theme was shaped by scientific research conducted by the Sharjah Women Sports Foundation’s research centre, including thousands of physical assessments carried out through school competitions, which identified key fitness indicators in need of improvement at early age levels, leading to a focused emphasis on integrating movement into education as a practical pathway to holistic health.

During the press conference, Moza Al Shamsi said, “Since its inception, each edition has built on the last, introducing deeper expertise, more streamlined operational procedures, stronger partnerships, and increasingly specialised teams. With its eighth edition, the tournament has matured in both concept and stature, expanding the scale of its sports and competitions and establishing itself as an Arab platform guided by clear operational standards and fully integrated logistical, media, and medical frameworks operating as a single unit.”

Competitions and training sessions will be hosted across venues throughout Sharjah to ensure operational flexibility and high-quality execution. Fencing and table tennis competitions and training will take place at Al Qarayen Children’s Centre, alongside the Sharjah Women’s Olympic Centre.

Athletics competitions and training will be hosted at Al Thiqa Club for the Disabled for all disciplines, as well as at the Sharjah Women’s Olympic Centre, which will host hammer throw and pole vault events and training.

Shooting competitions and training will be held at Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club, in addition to the Sharjah Women’s Olympic Centre and the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club in Al Qulayaa. Archery competitions and training will take place at Al Hamriyah Cultural and Sports Club, alongside the Sharjah Women’s Olympic Centre. At the same time, rowing competitions and training will also be hosted at Al Hamriyah beach and the Cultural and Sports Club.

Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled will host taekwondo competitions and training. Volleyball competitions will be held at the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club in Al Qulayaa, which will also host training sessions, alongside Al Riqa Children’s Centre. Basketball competitions will take place at Al Batayih Cultural and Sports Club, which will also host training sessions, in addition to Al Riqa Children’s Centre.

The press conference also unveiled the tournament mascot, Raya, symbolising the national flag as an expression of pride and representation. Designed as a female jerboa, a species native to the UAE, Raya embodies intelligence, adaptability, and resilience. She represents the empowerment of Arab women in sport, uniting ambition and competitiveness with local identity and values, in line with Sharjah’s vision and its commitment to advancing women’s sport.