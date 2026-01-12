Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs issues resolution forming board of L’IMAD Holding Company, chaired by Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs (SCFEA) has issued a resolution to form the Board of Directors of L’IMAD Holding Company (L’IMAD), chaired by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The board includes Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak; Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Dr Ahmed Mubarak bin Nawi Al Mazrouei; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa; Saif Saeed Ghobash; Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi; and Kamal Ishaq Almaazmi as members.

L’IMAD was established as a sovereign investment platform of Abu Dhabi Government, mandated to support sustainable economic growth, diversify revenue sources, and achieve optimal investment returns for the emirate.

Through an integrated investment approach, L’IMAD develops and manages a diversified portfolio of assets and projects across priority sectors within the UAE and internationally, including infrastructure and real estate, financial services and asset management, advanced industries and technologies, urban mobility, and smart cities.

L’IMAD also works with local and international partners to create long-term economic and social value, and reinforce Abu Dhabi as a global centre for investment and innovation.