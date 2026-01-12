Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Season of Wulfa’

DUBAI, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today launched the Season of Wulfa, an initiative aimed at celebrating distinctive cultural occasions and Emirati values.

The initiative is designed to showcase local heritage, highlight values that are intrinsic to Emirati society, and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global destination that promotes tolerance, coexistence, and respect for cultures.

As directed by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan, H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), will lead and oversee the initiative, which will feature events and activities through the season.

Heritage is intrinsically linked to spiritual values, community bonds, local customs, and hospitality.

Channeling this theme, the Season of Wulfa encompasses events and initiatives taking place from the 15th of Sha‘ban (Hag Al Leila) and extending through the Holy Month of Ramadan and Eid. These occasions embody the distinctive traditions and cultural identity that are resonant with the spirituality and rhythm of life in the UAE.

The initiative highlights the core pillars of Wulfa – reflection, connection, and blessing – each expressed through distinctive customs steeped in social and spiritual meanings. Collectively, these customs foster harmony and cordiality among individuals and communities alike, narrowing cultural boundaries.

The Season of Wulfa highlights the values, heritage, and traditions associated with these occasions while raising community awareness of the importance of preserving time-honoured cultural practices, strengthening the sense of belonging across diverse segments of society and supporting activities and programmes that highlight culture’s role in reinforcing social cohesion.

Featuring more than 50 initiatives and events across over 30 locations in Dubai, including neighbourhoods, markets, and cultural destinations, the Season of Wulfa will be implemented in collaboration with a range of government entities, the private sector, and local communities. Offering a captivating cultural and humanitarian platform, the Season of Wulfa is poised to appeal to citizens, residents, and visitors from around the world, boosting cultural exchange and highlighting universal human values while celebrating deep-rooted traditions.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed affirmed the importance of staying open to innovative ideas and creative initiatives that help bring individuals closer to their values, identity, and the community at large. He said, “This initiative celebrates the UAE’s community ethos while preserving our cultural heritage, enhancing the sense of belonging and harmony among community members, building cultural bridges, and ultimately reinforcing the cohesive spirit that forms the core of a society's strength. Our goal is to bring people closer, fostering deeper personal and social connections.”

He added, “A sure sign of a society’s strength lies in its ability to preserve its living memory and transmit its values to new generations with a contemporary approach. This initiative creates a space for the past to meet the present, transforming customs and traditions into tangible experiences that foster awareness, inspire participation, deepen collective responsibility in protecting cultural identity, and reinforce a culture of compassion and universal understanding. It also affirms the community's pride in its roots, enabling it to stride confidently towards the future.”

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed emphasised that the events of the Season of Wulfa, including Hag Al Leila, Ramadan, Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha, are rooted in humanitarian values that foster positive interaction and harmonious coexistence among individuals, families, and communities. She noted that the Season of Wulfa focuses on building bonds and creating warm, shared moments, reflecting the essence of Emirati culture in its authentic spirit through creative ideas and innovative experiences that blend rich local heritage with contemporary creativity.

She said, “Dubai is distinguished by an approach that places cultural and social heritage at the heart of its priorities. This heritage is a deeply rooted civilisational value that reflects our collective history and serves as a foundation for shaping the future. Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate has established itself as a model of cultural harmony and a meeting point for diverse cultures. Today, almost 200 nationalities live and contribute to Dubai’s story, united by shared experiences, traditions, and living narratives that connect us to the past and help shape a collective identity grounded in respect and belonging.”

She also noted that the Season of Wulfa reinforces the emirate’s position as a global model for coexistence, harmony, and tolerance. She added, “Wulfa draws its strength from shared moments of belonging and the values of generosity and human connection. Through its three pillars of reflection, connection, and blessing, it expresses the essence of our humanity, the depth of our culture, and the authenticity of our values. It offers an inclusive space that celebrates cultural heritage and community traditions, which form the civilisational foundation upon which Dubai has grown and through which it continues to foster dialogue and understanding among the many cultures that call it home.”

H.H. Sheikha Latifa further noted that the season seeks to reinforce community values while renewing their expression in ways that resonate with the present and inspire future generations. It creates opportunities for creatives and talented individuals to share their ideas, perspectives, and aspirations through celebrations that carry a universal message of tolerance. The season’s programme will feature innovative, multi-sensory cultural experiences that bring together heritage, spiritual values, community bonds, and contemporary lifestyles rooted in local customs and hospitality. These experiences reflect the true meaning of Wulfa – familiarity, closeness, and community – strengthening social ties and showcasing cultural heritage to future generations in engaging and relevant ways.

A colloquial word with roots in classical Arabic, Wulfa is derived from the word ‘Ulfa,’ meaning familiarity and affection. Wulfa signifies closeness and harmony between people and is commonly used in the UAE and parts of the Arab world to describe affection, comfort, and a sense of nostalgic connection among individuals.