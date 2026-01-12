Mansoor bin Mohammed opens Intersec 2026

DUBAI, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, today opened the 27th edition of Intersec, the world’s leading exhibition for security, safety and fire protection. The event, being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, runs until 14 January.

This year’s edition brings together more than 1,200 exhibitors from over 60 countries and is expected to welcome over 50,000 visitors from around the world. Intersec 2026 features an extensive agenda of conferences and events with the participation of more than 250 experts and speakers, while the exhibition spans approximately 65,000 square metres, underlining the scale of international participation.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor was accompanied during his visit by Lieutenant General Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Civil Defense; Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs; Lieutenant General Awad Hader Al Muhairi, Vice President of Dubai's State Security Department; Mishal Julfar, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services; and Khalifa Ibrahim Al-Sleis, CEO of the Security Industry Regulatory Authority (SIRA).

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that the organisation of Intersec reflects Dubai’s status as a leading global hub for the development of advanced security and safety systems, providing a specialised platform that brings together government and private sector entities, decision-makers and global experts to showcase the latest technologies and solutions in this vital sector.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor said, “Intersec has become one of the world’s leading platforms dedicated to security and safety, and the scale of international participation reflects the growing confidence in Dubai’s ability to host major global events that help shape the future of key sectors through an environment that supports innovation and knowledge exchange.

He added, “The rapid advancement of security, safety and emergency response technologies requires innovation to be closely aligned with institutional readiness and real-world application. Dubai is committed to reinforcing this approach by organising exhibitions that bring together global expertise, helping to strengthen community security and enhance the efficiency of safety systems in line with the highest international standards.”

During his tour of Intersec 2026, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed reviewed various advanced solutions and technologies presented by national, regional and international companies.

He visited the pavilions of Transguard, LINEV Systems, the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) and Axis Communications, where he was briefed on a number of initiatives and systems supporting the development and regulation of the security sector.

The tour also included visits to Motorola Solutions, Keniventi (Robert Bosch), UXE, WEFLO, Lichfield Fire and Safety, Bristol Fire Engineering and NAFFCO, where His Highness reviewed a range of solutions supporting security, safety and emergency response.

He also visited the pavilion of the General Command of Dubai Civil Defense, where he was briefed on a number of advanced initiatives and systems on display, including the upgraded ‘Shark’ Drone (Shaheen 2) for aerial firefighting, the Snorkel Vehicle for high-rise rescue operations, the RZR Vehicle for field response in challenging terrain, the Firefighting Robot equipped with a Water Launcher for high-risk environments, Explorer Robot 2 for industrial and confined-space operations, and the DCD GPT System, an artificial intelligence platform supporting operational efficiency and decision-making.

Intersec 2026 highlights the latest technologies, innovative solutions and integrated strategies across five core sectors: Homeland Security and Policing, Cybersecurity, Commercial and Perimeter Security, Fire and Rescue, and Health and Safety. Together, these sectors provide a comprehensive view of how companies, governments and critical infrastructure operators are responding to physical and digital risks.

On its opening day, the exhibition hosted a series of expert-led sessions focused on security, safety and protection. Activities continue tomorrow with further sessions as part of the International Security Leaders’ Summit, the Fire and Rescue Conference organised by the National Fire Protection Association, the Control Room Innovation Theatre, and the Innovation Forum. The second day will conclude with the Intersec Awards, where the 2026 winners will be announced during a ceremony at the Conrad Dubai.