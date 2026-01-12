ADNOC Distribution launches one of world’s largest superfast EV charging hubs

ABU DHABI, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC Distribution announced the launch of the world’s sixth largest superfast electric vehicle (EV) charging hub and unveiled its roadmap to electrify the UAE highway network by the end of 2027.

The announcement comes ahead of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) as global leaders convene in Abu Dhabi to discuss the future of sustainable energy and infrastructure. This milestone reflects ADNOC Group’s broader commitment to shaping sustainable energy solutions: leveraging intelligence and innovation to maximise positive impact, today and tomorrow.

Strategically located at Saih Shuaib on the E11 highway between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the EV Mega hub features 60 high-speed charging points capable of charging most EVs from 0 to 80% in approximately 20 minutes. The largest superfast EV charging site in the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, and the sixth largest in the world, the EV Mega hub sits at the core of an ambitious roadmap to build highway EV infrastructure across the UAE.

Under this roadmap, ADNOC Distribution plans to open 20 EV charging hubs by the end of 2027, with 15 of these expected to be open by the end of 2026, providing comprehensive charging services across all core UAE national highways. This infrastructure serves as a critically important enabler of seamless, long-distance EV travel, supporting the country’s transition toward smarter, more sustainable mobility.

Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “The inauguration of ADNOC Distribution’s EV Megahub is a significant step in implementing the UAE’s National Electric Vehicles Policy and advancing our vision for sustainable mobility across the nation. This hub stands out for its strategic location on the E11 highway, one of the country’s most vital corridors, providing integrated services for road users and intercity commuters.”

He added, “Expanding the high-speed charging network is central to our strategy to cut energy consumption in transport and drive the transformational ‘Global EV Market’ initiative, which aims to see electric vehicles represent 50% of all cars on UAE roads by 2050. These efforts are not just about infrastructure, they accelerate the nation’s transition to a green mobility ecosystem and set new global benchmarks for smart, sustainable transport.”

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said, “ADNOC Distribution has powered journeys since 1973 and today, we are building the future of mobility with the UAE’s largest superfast EV charging hub. Our first EV Mega hub is strategically located along a vital highway that keeps our nation moving and is also the first The Hub by ADNOC location dedicated to the specific needs of inter-city commuters. As more consumers choose electric vehicles, we are redefining convenience to ensure they can travel confidently across the country, supported by our growing E2GO network.”

The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has set an ambitious target for 2050 stipulating that 50% of all vehicles on UAE roads be battery-electric. ADNOC Distribution is accelerating this vision through its E2GO network, one of the country’s largest charge point operators (CPOs) with more than 400 charging points installed and a target of up to 750 by 2028.

Building on the successful launch of The Hub by ADNOC concept last November with a focus on communities, the EV Megahub launch also serves as the opening of the first The Hub by ADNOC location purpose-built for commuters. With a footprint three times larger than traditional service stations, The Hub by ADNOC combines fuel and EV charging with food and lifestyle offerings, creating a destination where convenience meets experience. Reinforcing the commuter focus of the E11 Megahub site, this location is the first to feature a coworking space, providing customers with a convenient, comfortable environment to work and connect when travelling between the UAE’s two largest cities. The Hub by ADNOC concept is a cornerstone of ADNOC Distribution’s strategy to transform roadside retail and deliver future-ready journeys for all.

ADNOC Distribution continues to invest in emerging mobility solutions in line with anticipated demand. Its highway hub rollout and broader expansion plans are designed to meet current needs while allowing for future growth in line with national electrification goals. With over 560 locations across the UAE - the largest service station network in the country - ADNOC Distribution is uniquely positioned to scale EV infrastructure efficiently and sustainably.