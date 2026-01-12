Sharjah Ladies Run 2026 returns with future-inspired experience

SHARJAH, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Ladies Club has announced the launch of the 11th edition of the Sharjah Ladies Run 2026, to be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council.

The event will take place on Saturday, 24th January 2026, at Al Seyouh Ladies Park, with the theme “Into the Virtual Universe.”

This year’s run introduces a dedicated sustainability initiative aligned with the UAE’s environmental vision.

The initiative includes race bags made from fully recycled materials, medals produced from recycled bamboo, and water-bottle recycling stations implemented in collaboration with Bee’ah. These measures aim to reduce waste and promote environmental awareness and responsible lifestyle choices among participants.

The event programme combines sport, wellness, and entertainment through fitness sessions, warm-up activities, and challenges led by certified trainers from Fitness 180 Centre. Participants will also enjoy healthy dining options from Lafeef Restaurant, alongside a variety of food vendors and exclusive services at Sharjah Ladies Club facilities.

Sharjah Ladies Club confirmed that registration remains open for women and girls aged 12 and above via the Club’s mobile application, with health and nutrition guidance available on its official digital platforms.