Mansoor bin Mohammed honours winners of 3rd Security Professionalism and Excellence Awards

DUBAI, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, honoured the winners of the third Security Professionalism and Excellence Awards (SPEA), which recognises the dedication and notable contributions of private security personnel.

The award ceremony was attended by Awad Hader Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA); Lieutenant General Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Director-General of Dubai Civil Defence; Dr. Abdulla Mohammed Busenad, Director-General of Dubai Customs; Mishal Abdulkarim Julfar, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services; Khalifa Ibrahim Al Saleis, CEO of SIRA; and a number of leading figures from the security sector.

The SPE Awards honour exceptional achievements across several categories. This year, one of the Intersec Awards was named after H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in recognition of his support for the security sector. Engineer Khalid Mubarak, Senior Security Systems Engineer at Dubai Municipality, won the award, which recognises emerging Emirati talent in security and safety.

Other categories include Elite category, which recognises security professionals for their significant contributions to the advancement of the private security sector, with Hussain Ishak AlBloushi named winner in this category.

The Excellence category honoured winners across different operational capacities: in the Security Operations Manager category, Abdulaziz Aref – Atlantis; in the Security Managers category, Waleed Munir Abdeljawad – Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek; and in the Security Systems Engineer category, Salem Al Balushi – Emaar.

The Efficiency category recognises private security professionals whose dedication and performance set new standards of excellence. Winners included Waqas Shaukat Khan (Security Supervisor, Transguard); Asim Parvez (Male Security Guard, Farnek Security Services); Assumpta Nshi-Kanabo (Female Security Guard, Star Security Services); Mohamed Abdelmonegi Mohamed (CVIT Technician, CashTrans); Faisal Mohamed (CCTV Operator, Dubai World Trade Centre); and Raj Chitan-Kumar Patel (Security Systems Technician, AMVIN Group).

A new addition to the awards this year was the Community category, recognising community members who shared stories of security professionals and their role in making Dubai one of the safest and happiest cities. Waheedullah Khan won this category.

The awards aim to enhance overall security standards and highlight the role of outstanding professionals while promoting awareness and professional development in the private security sector.