PureHealth launches Abu Dhabi Health Research Centre to advance global leadership in clinical innovation

ABU DHABI, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- PureHealth has launched the Abu Dhabi Health Research Centre (ADHRC), an integrated clinical research division that consolidates all research activities across PureHealth’s Abu Dhabi hospitals, primary care clinics and advanced laboratories.

The centre was formally announced at the inaugural ADHRC Research Conference 2025, held recently in Abu Dhabi and supported by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), which convened global experts to accelerate collaboration in clinical research and scientific innovation.

This major milestone positions Abu Dhabi as a leading contributor to global healthcare advancement and underscores PureHealth’s commitment to driving translational research, medical innovation, and precision medicine.

ADHRC brings together the clinical research operations across 16 hospitals, a broad network of primary health clinics and advanced laboratories across Abu Dhabi.

The centre covers all stages of the research lifecycle, from protocol design and patient recruitment to regulatory coordination, data analytics and scientific publication.

With more than 100 active clinical research studies, over 300 principal investigators and a scientific team of over 700 scientists, ADHRC partners with government entities, global biopharma and leading academic institutions to deliver comprehensive clinical research in line with Abu Dhabi’s healthcare priorities.

Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said, “Harnessing the collective strength of our ecosystem is central to Abu Dhabi’s vision of advancing healthcare through science and innovation. The establishment of the Abu Dhabi Research Centre marks an important milestone in consolidating our research capabilities and driving high-impact clinical studies that improve lives locally and globally. This initiative reaffirms DoH’s commitment to positioning Abu Dhabi as a global hub for life sciences. By empowering partners such as PureHealth to lead high-quality, ethically governed and impactful research, we are accelerating discovery and enhancing patient outcomes.”

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer at PureHealth, said, “The establishment of ADHRC marks a defining moment in the UAE’s healthcare journey. By consolidating our research capabilities under one unified centre, we are building on PureHealth’s longstanding legacy in medical research to accelerate the development of breakthrough therapies, improve patient outcomes, and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for healthcare innovation. This transformation is driven by scientific excellence, operational scale, and our unwavering commitment to enabling longer, healthier lives for all.”