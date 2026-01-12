Abu Dhabi hosts fourth UAE–France High-Level Business Council plenary meeting

ABU DHABI, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE-France High-Level Business Council convened its fourth plenary meeting in Abu Dhabi today.

The meeting was co-chaired by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, and Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

Held on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the meeting brought together Council members and distinguished guests from both countries. French participants included representatives from TotalEnergies, Airbus, Société Générale, Engie, Ardian, Fives Group representing MEDEF International and Artefact. From the UAE side, participants included ADNOC, Masdar, Etihad Airways, Emirates, Presight, Dubai Chambers, First Abu Dhabi Bank, BEEAH, ADQ, AIQ, XRG, G42, ALTÉRRA, 2PointZero, Emirates NBD, IHC, and ePointZero.

The meeting was also attended by Mohamed Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment and Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADQ; Mansoor Al Mansoori, Group Chief Executive Officer of G42 International; and Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber conveyed the greetings of the UAE leadership and reaffirmed the strength of long-standing bilateral relations. He noted that this plenary, held shortly after President Macron’s visit to the UAE, reflects the strong strategic alignment between both countries’ leaderships.

He emphasised that the Council continues to serve as a catalyst for translating our shared vision into tangible economic outcomes, particularly as both countries accelerate cooperation in AI, advanced industries, and sustainable growth.

“As we harness the transformative potential of AI and pursue sustainable industrial development, the UAE-France High-Level Business Council remains committed to unlocking high-value investment opportunities that drive innovation, competitiveness, and shared prosperity for both nations,” Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said.

“Over the past few years, the HLBC has proven to be indispensable in strengthening and developing concrete and beneficial business cooperation between French and Emirati companies. This fourth session confirms this once again with new bilateral partnerships, particularly in the field of AI," said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

The Council reviewed progress since its previous meeting in Paris (February 2025) and discussed ongoing initiatives aimed at strengthening economic cooperation. Artificial intelligence emerged as a cross-cutting enabler of growth, driving innovation, efficiency and competitiveness across priority sectors, while reinforcing industrial and energy partnerships. The plenary featured presentations from AIQ and Artefact on recent AI advancements.

Artefact, a leading global company specialised in AI, offered a forward-looking view on AI, highlighting that more than a technology shift, it was a transformation of processes, roles, and operating models, calling for bold strategic choices and strong execution to turn promise into measurable results. The talk explored the concrete value AI can deliver—productivity gains, faster decision-making, and new growth opportunities—while addressing the financial, organisational, and human challenges that still limit impact.

Participants commended the Council’s continued momentum in translating strategic dialogue into concrete outcomes, highlighting key milestones achieved in 2025 such as:

· The 2nd Regional Business Development Meeting in Abu Dhabi (May 2025), on the sidelines of "Make it in the Emirates", under the theme "Unlocking cross-investment potential in AI."

· The landmark joint venture between MGX, Bpifrance, Mistral AI, and NVIDIA to develop Europe’s largest AI and data-center campus in the Île-de-France region, with an expected capacity of 1.4 GW by 2030, and UAE investment of up to €50 billion – the largest of its kind in Europe.

· The inauguration of Fives Industrial Technologies and its 3,000m² manufacturing facility in Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), providing local manufacturing support to aluminum, oil and gas, and aeronautics sectors.

· Etihad Airways’ expansion of its widebody fleet with the acquisition of 32 new Airbus aircraft – a mix of A350-1000s, A350F freighters, and A330-900s – with the first deliveries beginning in 2027.

· Emirates’ purchase of 8 additional Airbus A350-900 aircraft, valued at US$ 3.4 billion, at the Dubai Airshow 2025, building on four decades of partnership between Emirates and Airbus.

· The launch of the Keolis-Etihad Rail joint venture for UAE passenger rail services.

The plenary also announced a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a strategic collaboration for AI-driven subsurface development. The MoU is an initiative by AIQ, ADNOC, TotalEnergies, and G42 to deploy AI technologies to develop efficient oil & gas exploration and reservoir management by moving faster and reducing uncertainties in subsurface analysis.

The meeting concluded with participants reaffirming their commitment to expanding cooperation across strategic sectors, including AI, advanced industries, renewable energy, and infrastructure. The Council agreed to hold the 3rd Regional Business Development Meeting during the year.

Trade relations between the two countries continue to strengthen: non-oil trade surged 35.8% in the first ten months of 2025 to AED46 billion, driven by a 222% sharp increase in re-exports. In 2024, bilateral non-oil trade grew by 21.3%, reaching approximately AED44.5 billion compared to 2023, reflecting sustained momentum in economic exchange.

The UAE hosts the largest presence of French companies in the Middle East, with around 600 French companies employing over 30,000 people, the UAE remains France’s second-largest investor in the GCC, underscoring the depth of this strategic partnership.