RTA opens registration for 14th Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport 2026

DUBAI, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announces the opening of registration for the 14th edition of the Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport 2026, one of the region’s leading specialised awards dedicated to advancing sustainable transport across the Middle East and North Africa.

The award reflects RTA’s commitment to promoting sustainability principles and stimulating innovation.

The award aims to encourage government and semi-government entities, private sector organisations, as well as universities and schools, along with researchers and experts, to adopt sustainable mobility solutions, foster positive competition, recognise best practices, and support cross-sector partnerships, in line with quality-of-life targets and sustainable development goals across the Emirate, the United Arab Emirates, and the Middle East and North Africa.

Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport comprises four main categories: Elite, Sustainability, Inclusivity, and Innovation. These categories clearly reflect RTA’s approach and commitment to fostering partnerships and supporting the transformation to , sustainable transport systems. The categories were designed to showcase leading practices and innovative solutions in the sustainable transport sector.

The Elite category represents the highest level of recognition under Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport. The winner is selected by a jury according to specific criteria to honor the best entry across all categories, without the need for a separate submission form..

The Sustainability category includes the Pioneering Sustainable Cities Award, the Outstanding Sustainable Fleet Award, the Clean Energy for Mobility Award, and the Urban Changemakers Award.

The Inclusivity category includes the Urban Flow Improvement Award, Safe Transport Award, the First and Last Mile Award, and Transport for All Award.

The Innovation category features the Best Innovation in Transport Award, Outstanding Student Solutions Award(school students -18), and NextGen for Mobility Award (University and PhD students).

The opening of registration for this edition comes as part of a comprehensive development process that includes re-structuring the award categories and introducing new awards, as well as increasing the total number of awards to 12. This will enhance the inclusiveness of the award, extend its impact, and consolidate its position as a leading platform in the sustainable mobility sector at the UAE and across the region.

Dubai Sustainable Transport Award is a strategic pillar in the transport sector's innovation ecosystem, attracting and promoting high-quality projects and ideas that support research, development, and innovation, and promoting Dubai's position as a global leader in sustainable transport.

Since the launch of the award, RTA has consistently applied a continuous development approach to operational and evaluation mechanisms, in line with the qualitative advancements achieved across RTA projects and initiatives. This reflects the award’s advanced standing at both local and regional levels.