ADAFSA organises farmers’ open day at Al Kuwaitat Research Station

ABU DHABI, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agricultural Club, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) organised a "Farmers’ Open Day" at its Al Kuwaitat Research Station in Al Ain.

During the event, Sheikh Ahmed commended the Authority’s efforts in developing the agricultural sector, affirming that the research and applied initiatives implemented by ADAFSA represent a fundamental pillar in supporting farmers and enabling them to adopt the best modern agricultural practices.

He added, "The advanced research projects and innovative solutions we are witnessing today reflect the Authority’s commitment to supporting agricultural sustainability and enhancing food security in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. We value the role of researchers and experts in transferring knowledge to farmers and their dedication to providing practical, field-ready solutions."

The Open Day was organised with the participation of the Abu Dhabi Agricultural Club, alongside a group of farmers and agricultural stakeholders. The initiative is part of ADAFSA’s efforts to enhance the transfer of applied research outcomes to the field and expand direct communication channels between researchers and farmers, contributing to the adoption of modern, science-based agricultural practices. The event saw remarkable engagement, with 35 farmers in attendance, reflecting the agricultural community's interest in exploring the latest technologies and research solutions provided by the Authority.

The programme began with a comprehensive field tour of the Al Kuwaitat Research Station, where attendees were briefed on the most prominent applied research projects. Researchers provided detailed explanations of operational mechanisms and agricultural practices, reinforcing the link between scientific research and practical application in fields and farms.

The tour included a showcase of cut flower cultivation projects, specifically the gerbera and rose projects. Participants learned about greenhouse operations, irrigation systems, and plant care methods throughout various growth stages, in addition to best practices that improve production quality and efficiency in line with Abu Dhabi’s climatic conditions.

The programme also featured a specialised workshop on seedling grafting. ADAFSA experts delivered a practical demonstration of grafting steps for citrus and mango crops, highlighting the importance of this technique in boosting productivity and enhancing seedling quality. The workshop allowed participants to interact directly and ask questions regarding the practical application of grafting on their own farms.

Attendees were also introduced to the Chlorella project, where researchers explained the production mechanism of this algae, its agricultural and environmental uses, and its role in promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

Furthermore, research results for the cassava crop were reviewed, identifying it as a promising crop with high economic value compatible with Abu Dhabi’s local environmental conditions, while discussing future expansion opportunities for its cultivation.

The Open Day concluded with an interactive discussion session involving farmers, experts, and researchers. The session facilitated the exchange of views and expertise, addressed challenges facing the agricultural sector, and proposed practical solutions to develop agricultural practices and maximise the benefits of applied research outcomes.

The organisation of this Open Day aligns with ADAFSA’s efforts to promote agricultural innovation, develop the scientific research ecosystem, and expand partnerships with farmers. These efforts support the achievement of agricultural sustainability in Abu Dhabi and reinforce the Authority’s role as a primary driver in developing the sector and ensuring its security and sustainability.