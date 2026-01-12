Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abdullah Fahad Al-Sabah marriage reception

KUWAIT, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has attended a reception hosted by Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the State of Kuwait, for the marriage of his son Sheikh Abdullah Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah to the daughter of Hussam Fawzi Al-Kharafi.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the newlyweds and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

He was accompanied by Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Minister of State; and a number of high-ranking senior UAE officials.

Held today at Sheikh Abdulaziz Saud Al-Sabah and Brothers Diwan in Al-Salmiya district, Kuwait, the reception was attended by several senior officials and family members.