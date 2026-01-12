Apple strikes landmark deal with Google to power Siri via Gemini AI

WASHINGTON, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Apple has entered a multi-year partnership with Google to integrate Gemini AI models into the next generation of Siri, marking a pivotal shift in the iPhone-maker’s artificial intelligence strategy.

The deal aims to supercharge Siri and broader Apple Intelligence features across the company's ecosystem. For Google’s parent company, Alphabet, the alliance provides a significant tactical advantage, strengthening its position in the high-stakes AI arms race against rivals like OpenAI.

The Cupertino-based tech giant, long under pressure to accelerate its AI capabilities, has tapped Google’s infrastructure to serve as the backbone for Siri’s most ambitious redesign to date. Expected to debut later this year, the revamped assistant will leverage Gemini’s generative power and Google’s robust cloud framework to deliver more sophisticated, human-like interactions.

By outsourcing a core component of its "Apple Intelligence" suite, Apple is prioritising rapid deployment and market relevance over its traditional "in-house only" philosophy. Meanwhile, the agreement cements Google as a premier provider of foundational AI, ensuring its models reach hundreds of millions of premium device users worldwide.