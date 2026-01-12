Real Madrid axe Xabi Alonso after pulsating Super Cup defeat; Arbeloa takes over

MADRID, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Real Madrid have sensationally parted ways with head coach Xabi Alonso following a bruising Super Cup defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Barcelona.

Real Madrid confirmed the Spaniard’s departure in a statement today, revealing that both parties had reached a "mutual agreement" to terminate his contract with immediate effect.

The axe fell less than 24 hours after a pulsating 3-2 loss in yesterday's Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia. Despite a late rally, the defeat to Hansi Flick’s Barcelona proved to be the final straw for the Madrid board, who have acted ruthlessly as the club sits four points adrift in the La Liga title race.

In a move mirroring the appointment of Zinedine Zidane, Real have confirmed that Álvaro Arbeloa will step up as the new first-team head coach. Arbeloa has been fast-tracked from his role as manager of Real Madrid Castilla.

Alonso leaves the Bernabéu after only seven months in charge, having failed to replicate the historic unbeaten success he enjoyed at Bayer Leverkusen. All eyes now turn to Arbeloa, whose first test comes this Wednesday in the Copa del Rey.