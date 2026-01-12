Sharjah Ruler unveils AED500 million mega exhibition centre

SHARJAH, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has announced the commencement of work on the new Exhibitions and Conventions Centre, following the purchase of a strategic plot of land near the Emirates–Al Dhaid–Khorfakkan roads for AED146 million.

The project, with designs nearing completion, is scheduled for delivery within two years at a total cost of Dh500 million. The Sharjah International Book Fair will relocate to the new venue starting with its 46th edition in November 2027.

Project Relocation and Site Selection

Speaking on the programme Direct Line on Sharjah Radio and Television, His Highness explained that the project was initially planned for a site adjacent to Sharjah Mosque. However, a large and deep excavation at the location led to a reconsideration of the plan.

Alternative plots were explored along the same road to ensure the centre would remain on a key route. One site was dismissed because it backed onto the Al Badi neighborhood, preserving residents’ peace. Eventually, a suitable plot was secured near the Emirates–Al Dhaid–Khorfakkan roads for Dh146 million, offering strategic advantages including a rear exit for improved traffic flow and accessibility.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan confirmed that the design phase is almost complete and construction will begin immediately. The project is expected to take two years, with efforts underway to finish within 22 months, aiming for an official opening in November 2027 to host the 46th Sharjah International Book Fair.

The new Exhibitions and Conventions Centre will host a wide range of events beyond the book fair. Expo Centre Sharjah will continue to hold commercial exhibitions and maintain a full calendar of activities. Several events, including the Xposure International Photography Festival, have already been moved to the new venue, with additional exhibitions planned in the future.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan also addressed traffic arrangements during the Sharjah International Book Fair, currently held at Expo Centre Sharjah in the Al Taawun neighbourhood. Measures are being implemented to ensure smooth traffic flow, in line with directives to improve road connectivity and reduce congestion.

Plans for a future train station near the Al Khulafa Al Rashideen crossroads on Al Wahda Street were also discussed, which will further enhance mobility and accessibility within the district.