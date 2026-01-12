Abdullah bin Zayed, Canadian FM discuss strengthening ties

ABU DHABI, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a telephone call with Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, to discuss cooperation and ways to further strengthen bilateral relations in support of the two countries’ shared interests.

The two sides also discussed the importance of advancing efforts to conclude a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Canada.

They reviewed current regional developments and exchanged views on related issues.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed praised the strong bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and their shared commitment to building productive partnerships across various sectors to support development goals and bring more prosperity to both peoples.