Britain’s Rachel Stratton wins Camel Trek Marathon

DUBAI, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The seventh edition of the Camel Trek Marathon, organised by Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Centre, concluded with the main race held yesterday at the Dubai Camel Racing Club in Al Marmoom. The event drew 34 competitors of 19 nationalities from across the UAE.

Britain’s Rachel Stratton claimed first place in the 1,500-metre race, followed by France’s Aude Derflinger in second, while Emirati Nora Al Zaabi finished third.

The winners were crowned by Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmook, Chief Executive Officer of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Centre, who said that the continued organisation of the event reflects the Centre’s successful vision of transforming heritage sports from seasonal activities into sustainable pathways that strengthen their presence in the community and ensure their transmission across generations.