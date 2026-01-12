Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Othman Abdullah Al-Yahya wedding reception

KUWAIT, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has attended a reception hosted by Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Yahya, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, for the marriage of his son Othman to the daughter of Mubarak Abdullah Mubarak Al Banwan.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab congratulated the newlyweds and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

He was accompanied by Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Minister of State; and a number of high-ranking senior UAE officials.

Held today at the St. Regis Kuwait, the reception was attended by several senior officials and family members.