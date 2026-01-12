Abdullah bin Zayed, Iraqi FM discuss fraternal ties

ABU DHABI, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has held a telephone call with Dr Fuad Mohammed Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq, to discuss fraternal relations and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in support of mutual interests.

The two sides reviewed opportunities to advance joint cooperation across a number of sectors linked to the development priorities of both countries.

They also discussed a range of regional and international issues of common concern and exchanged views on them.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirmed the depth of fraternal relations between the two countries, wishing Iraq and its people continued stability, progress and prosperity.