'Dubai Doors' exhibition celebrates architectural heritage, welcoming spirit

DUBAI, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The 'Dubai Doors' exhibition opened today at Nad Al Sheba Square, showcasing the beauty of traditional architecture and the cultural significance of heritage doors in the emirate. The exhibition runs until 26 January 2026.

The exhibition highlights heritage doors as key architectural elements that reflect authenticity, craftsmanship and the welcoming spirit that has long defined Dubai. Through their materials, proportions and intricate details, the doors trace the emirate’s urban and architectural evolution.

Designed as a cultural and educational platform, the exhibition invites architects, designers, engineers, creatives and heritage enthusiasts to explore traditional doors as both functional and symbolic elements, and as sources of inspiration for contemporary designs rooted in local identity. It also aims to raise awareness, particularly among younger generations, of the importance of preserving architectural heritage.

Visitors can take part in daily live workshops led by Dubai Municipality specialists, demonstrating traditional door-making techniques. The workshops include the step-by-step creation of a replica of the door of the late Sheikh Saeed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, developed throughout the exhibition period.

The exhibition also features dedicated displays of restored historic doors highlighting their heritage value, craftsmanship and aesthetic qualities, alongside a souvenir kiosk offering themed memorabilia.

Asem Al Qassim, Director of the Architectural Heritage and Antiquities Department at Dubai Municipality, said the exhibition reflects the Municipality’s commitment to preserving architectural heritage and Dubai’s historical identity, while presenting heritage in a way that aligns with contemporary urban development.

He added that showcasing the stories and craftsmanship behind heritage doors strengthens the community’s connection to local identity and reinforces the values of openness and hospitality that have shaped Dubai’s urban character.

Part of Dubai Municipality’s broader heritage preservation efforts, the “Dubai Doors” exhibition supports cultural tourism and public engagement, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a city that values heritage as a foundation for sustainable urban development.