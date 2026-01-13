‘Yas Clinic’ performs matched unrelated donor bone marrow transplant

ABU DHABI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Yas Clinic Khalifa City, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Centre (ADSCC), has successfully performed a matched unrelated donor (MUD) bone marrow transplant, a highly complex procedure that marks a significant milestone for advanced haematology services in Abu Dhabi.

The patient, a 55-year-old Emirati woman diagnosed with a serious blood disorder, required a bone marrow transplant as part of her treatment plan. When no compatible donors were found within her family, the medical team launched an extensive international search through global donor registries.

A fully compatible, 100 percent matched donor was eventually located in the United States, prompting a detailed and highly coordinated process involving medical assessments, stem cell collection and international transport.

The transplant infusion itself was smooth and efficient, lasting between 30 minutes and one hour, much like a routine blood-product infusion. The patient is now recovering steadily in the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at Yas Clinic Khalifa City and is expected to be discharged within two weeks.

This accomplishment comes at a time when the global burden of cancer and blood disorders is rising, making access to advanced and innovative treatments more essential than ever. Successfully completing a matched unrelated donor transplant in Abu Dhabi highlights the emirate’s growing capabilities and commitment to offering world-class, life-saving options close to home.

Dr. Maysoon Al Karam, Chief Medical Officer at Yas Clinic, said, "This achievement reflects the strength and maturity of Abu Dhabi’s healthcare ecosystem. Successfully completing such a complex transplant requires not only medical expertise, but also seamless collaboration across teams, institutions, and international partners. I am incredibly proud of our clinicians, nurses, and support staff for their dedication and precision throughout this journey. Most importantly, this milestone gives patients in Abu Dhabi renewed access to advanced, life-saving treatments close to home, where they feel supported, safe, and cared for."

Dr. Nameer Al-Saadawi, Consultant, Hematology / Deputy Chief Medical Officer, stated, "This achievement marks a proud moment for the healthcare community in Abu Dhabi. Completing such a complex matched unrelated donor transplant required seamless coordination with international partners and exceptional teamwork locally. Most importantly, it gave our patient renewed hope during a critical stage of her treatment. It reflects Abu Dhabi’s rising strength in advanced cancer and transplant care."

Dr. Inas El-Najjar: Consultant, Haematology & Bone Marrow Transplant at Yas Clinic, said, "Reaching a fully matched donor for our patient through global registries was a detailed and rigorous journey, but every effort was worthwhile. Once the perfect match was confirmed, our collaboration with the centre in the United States ensured that the stem cells arrived safely and in optimal condition. The procedure went smoothly, and watching our patient recover brings us great satisfaction. This achievement expands the possibilities for many patients across Abu Dhabi."