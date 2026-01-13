Youth-led projects turn Masfout into world-class tourism destination

ABU DHABI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- With its distinctive charm and dramatic mountainous landscape that attracts nature lovers, Masfout village in Ajman has secured a prominent position on the global tourism map.

Renowned as a serene retreat for relaxation and an escape from urban life, Masfout recently gained international acclaim after winning the "Best Tourism Village in the World 2025" award from UN Tourism, following strong competition with 270 villages from 65 countries. The achievement marks a new milestone for the UAE’s tourism sector.

Over the past few years, Masfout has transformed into one of the UAE’s most prominent tourism and economic destinations, appealing to tourists, investors, and business leaders from within the country and abroad.

The village offers promising investment opportunities, modern tourism and leisure facilities, and rich natural and historical attractions.

To enhance Masfout’s global profile, Ajman’s Department of Economic Development has prioritised diversifying investment opportunities and creating an ideal business environment supported by advanced infrastructure, professional expertise, and tailored services.

This approach is reinforced by the government-backed ‘Taziz Programme,’ which supports the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises owned by Emirati nationals through a wide range of services and incentives.

Masfout has also benefited from the "World’s Coolest Winter" campaign, held under the theme, "Our winter is entrepreneurial," which highlights the role of entrepreneurs and investors in promoting and revitalising tourism destinations.

The campaign aligns with the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, which aims to position the country as a leading global tourism identity through diversity, sustainable investment, and national talent participation.

A number of tourism projects launched by Emirati youth have played a key role in showcasing Masfout’s hidden gems.

Among them is "Go Camp," a mountain camp and resort located at the summit of Jabal Burj Al Boma, offering panoramic views, high-end facilities, and hotel-style services.

The project began with a group of mobile caravans overlooking the farms and mountains of Masfout and Hatta, which attracted strong interest from people.

These caravans were later transformed into a permanent camp enhanced with fully integrated hotel services, combining fixed caravans with traditional outdoor camping areas.

Despite its recent launch, the project, with three camps, has quickly gained popularity among visitors seeking tranquillity and nature-based experiences, with plans underway for further expansion.

Another standout initiative is the Masfout Hiking Team, established in early 2023 by a group of Emirati adventure enthusiasts.

Specialising in guided mountain hiking experiences, the team operates under strict safety standards, with medical support and full coordination with local police, hospital and municipal authorities.

Masfout is also home to several upscale retreats catering to families and visitors, including Al Maamoura retreat and Quiet House, which offer luxury accommodation amid natural surroundings, complete with modern amenities, outdoor leisure spaces, and recreational facilities.

The village further hosts "Subla Camp" and premium cafes and restaurants, such as Prestige Café, for "Taziz Programme" that serve Masfout trail.

The village also hosts equestrian projects like Abu Khalifa Stables, which provides horse-riding training and veterinary services.

The Ajman Government continues to support investment partners through major events that stimulate tourism and the local economy. These include the "Nasamat Masfout Festival," organised under the UAE Villages Programme, and focuses on promoting national identity, cultural heritage, and community engagement.

The festival features camping experiences, mountain hiking, family activities, outdoor cooking, and night-time cinema under the stars.

Furthermore, the Department of Tourism, Culture and Media in Ajman recently organised the first edition of "Masfout X Challenge," a mountain duathlon race that attracted 203 participants from across the UAE, as part of the emirate’s celebration of the country’s 54th Eid Al Etihad.