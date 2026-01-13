Sharjah Literature Festival concludes with strong public turnout

SHARJAH, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The activities of the second edition of the Sharjah Literature Festival concluded earlier this week with strong public attendance and the participation of Emirati thinkers, writers, publishers, creatives, artists and media professionals

The week-long programme featured intellectual sessions, poetry evenings and a range of cultural, artistic and entertainment activities.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and under the guidance of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) and Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, the festival was held under the theme “A Community Woven by Tales”.

The festival is positioned as a cultural initiative aimed at enriching Sharjah’s cultural landscape and supporting the UAE’s status as a hub for literary and cultural creativity.

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the EPA, praised the festival’s second edition and thanked H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi for her support of the publishing sector and Emirati literature.

He said her vision underpinned the festival’s success, describing it as a platform that promotes reading, supports emerging Emirati talent and helps publishers expand the reach of their works.

Al Kous also said the public turnout reflects the festival’s growing presence on Sharjah’s cultural calendar, and thanked University City in Sharjah, the event’s strategic partner, for its support.

The 2026 edition included poetry evenings, seminars, workshops, musical and theatrical performances, as well as a book fair and new releases featuring 42 Emirati publishing houses, alongside reading sessions and curated shopping experiences.

The festival aims to continue celebrating Emirati creativity, supporting writers and creatives, and encouraging dialogue across generations and cultures.