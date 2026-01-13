Sharjah Charity International's ‘Joud’ campaign sets AED150 million Ramadan target

SHARJAH, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has announced its Ramadan campaign “Joud 2026,” with a fundraising target of AED150 million.

The charity also launched a mobile application on Apple’s App Store and Google Play to support donations and access to its services, as part of its digital transformation drive.

The launch took place in the presence of Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of SCI, and Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Sharjah Digital Department, during a press conference held on Monday at the House of Wisdom, attended by board members, senior officials and representatives of local media.

Board member Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi noted that the association has completed 100 percent digital transformation across all administrative processes and donation channels, in line with directives to accelerate electronic services and enhance operational efficiency.

Al Suwaidi noted that the app features advanced tools, including an AI-powered smart assistant designed to help users access information quickly and interact seamlessly with the platform. The application was fully designed and developed by the association’s in-house IT team.

He added that the smart assistant was named “Ahmed” at the direction of Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, in appreciation of an employee who proposed the idea.

Executive Director Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem said the campaign aims to raise AED150 million, with AED71 million allocated for Ramadan programmes, and to reach more than two million beneficiaries in the UAE and abroad.

Planned initiatives include distributing 1.3 million iftar meals locally and internationally, providing Ramadan food baskets to 25,000 registered beneficiaries, Zakat Al Fitr support for 35,000 people and Eid clothing for 3,000 beneficiaries.

SCI has also allocated AED4 million for patient treatment, AED3 million for debt relief and AED1 million for housing assistance, alongside mobile iftar programmes in several countries.