China to defend title at UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

DUBAI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- China, champions of the sixth edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge, has confirmed their participation in the upcoming seventh edition, set to take place from 7th to 11th February 2026 at the Al Ruwayyah Training City in Dubai.

China will increase its participation from three teams last year to six teams in the 2026 edition, including two women’s teams.

During the sixth edition, the Chinese Police Team B claimed the overall title after finishing first with 480 points. Team C also delivered a strong performance, securing third place with 457 points, while Team Sunkar of Kazakhstan finished second with 470 points.

The UAE SWAT Challenge is recognised as one of the world’s largest specialised tactical competitions for police units. In its sixth edition, the challenge entered the Guinness World Records for hosting the highest number of participating countries in a tactical police competition, with 46 countries taking part.

The challenge aims to promote the exchange of expertise among tactical teams, showcase the latest international best practices in rapid intervention operations, and assess operational readiness in handling complex scenarios.

The competition features five demanding challenges that test tactical skills, physical fitness, and technical precision, with teams earning points daily in pursuit of the highest overall score.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the event.