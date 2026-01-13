Al Shira’aa International Horse Show to kick off January 20

ABU DHABI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The ninth Al Shira’aa International Horse Show will be held from 20th to 25th January at Al Forsan International Sports Resort.

The show is held under the honorary presidency of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Ladies Clubs.

Across six days, the show will welcome more than 350 horses and 150 riders from around the world, competing for a combined prize fund in excess of €700,000.

The international programme spans CSI4-W, CSI2. CSI Young Horses, CSI Under 25, CSI Juniors, CSI Children and CSI Amateurs.