UAE, Philippines Presidents meet during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week to review bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Excellency Ferdinand R Marcos Jr, President of the Republic of the Philippines, to review the two countries’ longstanding ties.

The discussions explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation, particularly in the fields of the economy, trade, investment and renewable energy, as well as other areas that support the shared development priorities of both nations.

The meeting took place during President Marcos’ working visit to the UAE, where he is participating in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The two leaders discussed key topics on the agenda of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, highlighting its importance as a platform for strengthening international cooperation in tackling shared global challenges, particularly climate change, and for promoting innovative, practical solutions that can help accelerate progress.

Both sides referred to the ongoing agreements between the two countries to develop renewable energy projects in the Philippines, led by Masdar, as a reflection of their shared commitment to advancing sustainable development.

The meeting also addressed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that will be signed during President Marcos’ visit, which is expected to strengthen economic and investment ties between the two countries and open new opportunities for shared growth. The UAE is currently one of the Philippines’ leading trading partners in the region.

The two leaders reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties across all fields, in ways that deliver lasting benefits and prosperity for both countries and their peoples.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of ministers and senior officials.