Khalifa University showcases artificial intelligence, sustainability solutions at WFES

ABU DHABI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology is showcasing cutting-edge solutions in artificial intelligence and sustainability covering intelligent waste sorting to advanced water treatment and desert greening technologies, at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2026, part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

Professor Bayan Sharif, Provost of Khalifa University, said, “The Khalifa University projects being showcased at the World Future Energy Summit illustrate some of the most transformative technologies in artificial intelligence and sustainability, emanating from our core research centres. From intelligent waste sorting to advanced water treatment and desert greening technologies, our research is shaping a sustainable and resilient world.”

The Khalifa University projects being showcased include an artificial intelligence-based autonomous material sorter and 2D-enabled functional membranes for water treatment and desalination.

In addition, members of Khalifa University’s flagship outreach programme, the Young Future Energy Leaders (YFEL), will present their project proposals, participate in debates and interact with business leaders while attending various sessions.

Khalifa University’s commercial arm, Khalifa University Enterprises Company (KUEC), is presenting two high-potential technologies with clear commercialisation pathways, sustainable soil enhancement solutions derived from plant-based waste fibres for arid agriculture, and a solvent-based high-temperature delamination process enabling the efficient recycling of photovoltaic modules.