GSU Forum at ADSW sets out investment, policy agenda for Global South

ABU DHABI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi-based Global South Utilities (GSU), a resources investment company and Headline Partner of ADSW 2026, will outline the investment and delivery priorities shaping energy and water infrastructure in emerging markets at the Global South Utilities Forum, hosted during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

In his opening remarks, GSU’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ali Alshimmari will brief participants on how partnerships are shaping progress across the Global South and outline a pipeline of new investments and agreements that GSU is set to implement across Africa, Asia and Latin America, spanning renewable energy, energy storage and essential infrastructure projects.

Ministers, policymakers and investors from across the Global South are attending the inaugural edition of the forum to discuss unlocking capital for emerging markets, examining innovative finance models, sovereign guarantees and blended structures aimed at scaling projects while managing risk.

A ministerial dialogue will focus on how governments are translating policy vision into bankable infrastructure, followed by discussions on deploying technology at speed and scale, from renewables and energy storage to off-grid systems, desalination and remote sanitation.

Later sessions will address the growing role of industrial off-takers beyond traditional utilities, alongside case studies from Africa highlighting what makes projects investable, replicable and commercially durable.