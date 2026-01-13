SEC reviews updates on 'Aqari' digital platform

SHARJAH, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired a council meeting, on Tuesday, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC). The meeting was held at the Sharjah Ruler’s Office.

The Council discussed a number of topics related to monitoring the performance of government departments and authorities, as well as their plans aimed at developing the environmental system, supporting its sustainability, enhancing the quality of services provided, and raising standards to meet societal expectations.

The Council reviewed plans for the development and expansion of the waste management system across the cities and regions of Sharjah, in line with the UAE’s strategic environmental objectives to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. These efforts also support the Emirate’s goal of building an integrated and sustainable waste management system, contributing to environmental sustainability, preserving natural resources, improving quality of life, and advancing comprehensive development.

These initiatives form part of the municipalities’ commitment to developing mechanisms for waste collection, treatment, and recycling in accordance with the best global practices and modern technologies. This enhances operational efficiency, reduces negative environmental impacts, and minimises reliance on unhealthy landfills. Additionally, it supports the future expansion of waste management projects to keep pace with urban and population growth in the Emirate, while safeguarding the environment and its resources for future generations.

The Council reviewed a report on the latest developments of the “Aqari” platform, the integrated digital system for the real estate sector, which enhances governance, transparency, and the efficiency and sustainability of the real estate sector in Sharjah. The platform has completed its first phase, which included registering companies and agencies, listing properties, and providing rental services through a unified platform that ensures fast processing, integrated data among relevant entities, and an innovative digital experience.

The report highlighted key achievements and indicators for the recent period, including the completion of more than 112,000 transactions, the listing of 95,000 units, the registration of approximately 5,000 companies and agencies on the platform, a 90 percent reduction in transaction processing times, and 100% digital service transformation. All requests can now be submitted electronically without visiting service centres.

The Council commended the efforts of the platform’s staff and reaffirmed its ongoing support, emphasising its commitment to enhancing operational efficiency, improving the quality of digital services, and meeting the expectations of users in accordance with the best government practices.