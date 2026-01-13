MoHAP launches 'Mental Health 360' campaign in collaboration with AbbVie

DUBAI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched the “Mental Health 360” campaign, in collaboration with the global biopharmaceutical company, AbbVie, to strengthen community awareness of mental health and reinforce quality of life as a national priority.

The campaign adopts a holistic approach that connects physical and psychological well-being, aligning with the nation's vision for sustainable health.

The campaign was unveiled during an event held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai, attended by Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector, alongside specialists and healthcare professionals.

“Mental Health 360” aligns with the UAE’s strategic direction to enhance prevention, integrate care pathways and support comprehensive health responses during the “Year of family".

It also builds on the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to redefine the concept of a comprehensive approach to mental health and adopt a unified model for integrated health, driven by public awareness, evidence-based policy development and strengthened partnerships with the private sector to reinforce community’s psychological well-being.

The initiative aims to deepen and broaden public understanding of mental health, emphasising that it is not confined to a single condition but encompasses a wide range of disorders and challenges. The initiative aligns with the objectives of the UAE’s National Policy for the Promotion of Mental Health.

Dr. Hussain Al Rand affirmed that mental health is a fundamental pillar of national health policy, grounded in a deeply held belief that the body and mind form one interconnected system.

“Mental Health 360” campaign calls for the adoption of an integrated model that incorporates psychological support into every stage of the healthcare journey and every preventive initiative. This, Al Rand said, ensures a comprehensive and sustainable health response, aligned with the Year of the family’s objectives, and reinforces the principle that raising awareness and providing a supportive environment is a shared responsibility between institutions and society.

Dr. Al Rand also stressed that building a robust, integrated mental healthcare system requires strong public–private partnerships to shape a future in which every individual enjoys complete health and sustained well-being.

For her part, Dr. Buthaina Bin Belaila, Head of the Non-Communicable Disease and Mental Health Department, MoHAP, said the global shift toward a comprehensive approach to mental health has become a strategic necessity to improve the quality of life for patients with chronic diseases.

She added that through the “Mental Health 360” campaign, the ministry seeks to enhance awareness and strengthen positive communication between patients and medical teams.

Meanwhile, Hussein Abdullatif, General Manager, AbbVie Gulf & Levant, said, “Today, with the launch of the Mental Health 360 campaign, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening mental health as a national priority. Working alongside MoHAP, healthcare professionals and community partners, we aspire to build a more inclusive and sustainable future in which mental health is a foundation for a society capable of surmounting challenges.

Furthermore, Mohammad Aboubakr, Regional Vice President Middle East, Africa & Russia CIS at AbbVie, added, “Raising mental health standards is a shared responsibility that requires everyone’s cooperation. Our partnership with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and other stakeholders enables us to confront challenges, break stigma and reach those who need support most. Investing in mental health is, above all, an investment in people, and through our collaboration, we seek to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable transformation in the health and well-being of our communities.