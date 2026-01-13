UAE, South African Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation on sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

ABU DHABI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, held talks today on ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries across a range of fields, particularly in the areas of economy, trade, development, and sustainability.

The meeting took place during His Excellency Ramaphosa's working visit to the UAE and on the sidelines of the 2026 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The two leaders also discussed the significance of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week as a global platform for exchanging expertise and ideas with the aim of contributing to innovative and effective solutions to global sustainability challenges and helping to build a more prosperous future for all.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared interest in sustainability and emphasised their commitment to further enhancing cooperation, especially in the fields of renewable energy and the green economy, in support of their shared development aims.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; as well as a number of ministers and senior officials.