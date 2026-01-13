Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy hosts dialogue session with Philippine Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) hosted a dialogue session with Maria Theresa P. Lazaro, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines, to discuss the Philippines’ strategic priorities during its Chairship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2026, under the theme “Navigating Our Future, Together.”

The session explored ways to strengthen regional cooperation, enhance mechanisms for strategic coordination among ASEAN Member States, and identify opportunities for collaborative engagement in support of shared regional objectives and the advancement of multilateral cooperation.

The discussion was moderated by Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of AGDA, underscoring the Academy’s commitment to fostering constructive dialogue and facilitating the exchange of perspectives on regional and international issues of mutual interest.