Clean energy demand doubles sector activity in region: Mitsubishi Power

ABU DHABI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Javier Cavada, President and Chief Executive Officer for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for Mitsubishi Power, said participation in the World Future Energy Summit, held as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, reflects the company’s commitment to supporting the energy transition in the region and delivering solutions to meet growing demand for electricity, artificial intelligence and data centres.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of the summit, Cavada said the Middle East has remained the world’s energy hub for three to four decades, adding that with the shared ambition and desire to transform the region into a hub for future energy, the event has gained exceptional momentum.

He explained that the regional market is witnessing unprecedented demand for energy, particularly in the clean energy sector through solar and wind power projects, stressing the need for supportive systems to ensure the availability of electricity when sunlight or wind is not available.

Cavada confirmed that the company’s business is recording strong growth in the UAE and the wider Middle East due to the rising demand for clean and advanced energy solutions.

He pointed out that the electrification transition, from an economy reliant on fossil fuels to one that is more electrified with lower emissions, represents both a challenge and an opportunity, noting that all of the company’s technologies are being developed to support the growing demand for electricity.

He added that artificial intelligence and data centres represent the next major revolution for society, stressing that artificial intelligence depends on electricity, and that without generating massive amounts of power, the promises of artificial intelligence cannot be realised.

Cavada said Mitsubishi Power is working to enable power generation and cooling solutions to support rising demand in the region, with a focus on delivering these solutions from the Middle East and for the entire region.

He noted that demand for advanced energy solutions in the Middle East is witnessing strong competition, adding that Mitsubishi Power has ranked first in market share for advanced turbine-based power generation over the past three years.