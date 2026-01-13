Emirates Aviation University graduates 36th cohort

DUBAI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- At its glittering 36th graduation, Emirates Aviation University (EAU) celebrated the accomplishments of a highly skilled class of 379 students.

More than 26,500 students have graduated from EAU to date with the university boasting a 94 percent employability rate, demonstrating its ongoing contribution to the aviation and technology talent pipeline.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, and Chancellor of the EAU conferred the graduates with their well-earned certificates.

He said, “As the industry enters a new era driven by digital transformation and innovation, the next generation of talent will play a defining role in charting its course. The graduates of EAU embody this momentum in the industry. They are equipped with the insight, resilience, and ambition needed to navigate an increasingly complex global landscape. Their achievements reflect our commitment to supporting an industry that remains vital to the world’s progress and prosperity. We extend our warmest congratulations to this exceptional cohort as they begin their journey into the future of aviation.”

The graduates were cheered on by senior Emirates Group executives, EAU’s faculty and management teams, and the graduates’ family and friends.

Professor Ahmad Al Ali, Vice-Chancellor of Emirates Aviation University, said, “This year’s graduating class reflects the depth of talent nurtured at EAU. Our programmes are developed in close alignment with the evolving needs of the aviation and technology sectors, ensuring our students graduate with industry‑relevant expertise and a forward‑looking mindset. Their achievements reaffirm our commitment to developing professionals who are prepared to contribute to an industry that is marked by innovation and rapid transformation. We are confident they will carry forward the university’s values and continue to elevate the standards of excellence within the sector. Congratulations to the graduates!”

Held at the EAU campus in Dubai, the graduation ceremony reflected the university’s diverse community and its broad portfolio of specialised programmes. Students completed undergraduate and postgraduate studies across aviation management, aeronautical engineering, aircraft maintenance engineering, logistics and supply chain management, aviation safety and security, and other key disciplines that support the aviation ecosystem.

As an integral part of the Emirates Group, EAU leverages the former’s phenomenal knowhow and ecosystem to develop and deliver powerful, purposeful, practical programmes that ensure graduates are career-ready upon graduation. The Group trained 130 EAU interns in 2025, and over the years have hosted more than 3,000, offering students a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to apply their academic knowledge and skills at Emirates and dnata.

The cohort of 379 graduates includes 296 bachelor’s and 83 postgraduate students – of which 28 engineering students are fully sponsored by Emirates Engineering. The cohort includes 121 UAE Nationals. EAU also recognised 20 exemplary students across all disciplines, reflecting the university’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of aviation leaders.

EAU is built on a strong culture of holistic education, nurturing both academic excellence and personal development. Students engage through multi‑modal learning approaches, access cutting‑edge research resources, participate in sought‑after industry collaborations and conferences organised by the university, and enjoy enriching, hands‑on learning experiences.

Students presented innovative projects in engineering and artificial intelligence at NextGen Leaders Programme held during Dubai Airshow 2025, gaining experience at one of the world’s leading aviation and aerospace events.