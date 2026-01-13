Sustainable Cities and eMobility Conference opens as part of World Future Energy Summit

ABU DHABI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, inaugurated the Sustainable Cities and eMobility Conference, held as part of the World Future Energy Summit, with broad participation from government officials, decision-makers, technical experts, investors, and sustainability leaders from around the world.

In his opening remarks, Al Olama emphasised that cities today represent the primary focal point for driving transformation in the energy and mobility sectors, amid rapid global population growth, rising energy demand, and accelerating climate requirements.

Al Olama said, “Real transformation begins in people’s daily lives, emphasising that the concept of sustainable cities is not only linked to long-term targets but also has a direct impact on quality of life through easier mobility, improved air quality, reduced energy costs, and enhanced reliability of transportation systems.”

He pointed out that the UAE has adopted an integrated approach placing people at the heart of sustainability policies, treating cities and mobility as a single interconnected ecosystem to ensure a balanced economic, environmental, and social impact.

He highlighted that the demand-side energy management programs have contributed to improving the efficiency of buildings, lighting, cooling, and electrical appliances nationwide, enabling thousands of government and private buildings to reduce energy consumption while enhancing operational performance.

Al Olama added, “The deployment of smart meters, digital energy management systems, and building retrofit programs has contributed to reducing peak energy demand, lowering emissions, and achieving sustainable financial savings. The UAE has successfully reduced approximately 14 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions and achieved financial savings exceeding AED2 billion since the launch of the National Energy and Water Demand Management Program in 2021.”

Regarding the transport sector, Al Olama emphasised that electric vehicles are a central pillar of the sustainable mobility system, noting that accelerating their adoption depends on the availability of reliable and integrated infrastructure that builds user confidence.

He highlighted that the UAE currently has around 1,200 public EV chargers, with plans to reach 10,000 chargers by 2030 and 30,000 chargers by 2050, alongside coordination with utility companies to ensure the readiness and sustainability of the electrical grid.

Al Olama also highlighted the growing role of smart grids in improving urban operational efficiency, through the integration of digital platforms, real-time data, and artificial intelligence technologies, which enhance grid flexibility, support the integration of renewable energy, and enable more efficient demand management—particularly during peak periods.

He emphasised that technology is a tool for empowerment, not an end in itself, stressing that the success of smart city initiatives depends on their ability to serve people, simplify daily life, and deliver tangible value to society and the economy.

Al Olama reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to sharing its expertise, leveraging the best global practices, and strengthening international partnerships to accelerate the transition toward more efficient and sustainable cities, contributing to improved quality of life and supporting the sustainable development agenda at both the regional and global levels.