UAE, Japan discuss strengthening partnership at World Future Energy Summit

ABU DHABI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, met with Ryosei Akazawa, Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation on the sidelines of the World Future Energy Summit being held in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed prospects for developing existing partnerships in the fields of energy and infrastructure, and explored new opportunities to expand areas of joint cooperation in a manner that serves mutual interests and supports the sustainable development goals of both countries.

Both sides underscored the importance of building on the strong strategic relations between the United Arab Emirates and Japan, and of deepening cooperation in ways that support innovation and keep pace with global transformations in the energy sector.