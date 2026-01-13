UAE, Nigerian Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation

ABU DHABI, 13th January, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, held talks today on ways to expand bilateral cooperation and explore new opportunities across a range of areas, including economy, trade, development, and renewable energy, in support of their shared aims and mutual interests.

The meeting was held during His Excellency Tinubu’s working visit to the UAE, where he is taking part in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

His Highness the President welcomed His Excellency Tinubu to the UAE and expressed his hope that the visit would further advance bilateral ties and open broader prospects for cooperation that would benefit both nations and their peoples.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual concern. They discussed the significance of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week as a global platform for dialogue and international cooperation aimed at fostering effective and sustainable solutions to shared global challenges while accelerating development to build a better future for humanity. They noted that sustainability represents a joint priority for both countries and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in this vital field.

The meeting also addressed the importance of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to be signed during the visit, which is expected to mark a significant milestone in the economic relationship between the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening ties with other nations based on trust, mutual respect, and cooperation that supports aspirations for progress and a better future for coming generations.

His Highness underlined the importance the UAE attaches to its relationship with Nigeria, particularly as part of its broader economic and development-focused approach to engagement with African nations.

For his part, His Excellency Tinubu reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with the UAE in a way that supports both countries’ development priorities and fulfils the aspirations of their peoples for growth and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and senior officials from the UAE.